Bigg Boss 16 Day 64 Highlights: Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot Schooled; MC Stan Gets 'Bad News'

Bigg Boss 16 Day 64 highlights: It was an emotional day for Bigg Boss contestants on Sunday. As the promos had already revealed, Bigg Boss called in the contestants — namely Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Tina Datta, Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, and Abdu Rozik — into the confession room and allowed them to pour their hearts out.

As Sunday’s promo had already revealed, Priyanka was among the first few contestants to be called in. The actress broke down as she spoke about her worry about how she is being portrayed to the outside world. She said that while she seems to be protective of Ankit Gupta and might be coming across as annoying, she is not such in real life. She added that she worried about the impact of this image on her work post the reality show. Bigg Boss asked Priyanka to stay focused on her own game instead of mentoring Ankit.

When Shiv walked into the confession room, he told Bigg Boss that he was homesick. He added that he felt lonely in the house and felt that his fellow contestants misunderstand him. He also said he was fed up with the contestants’ double standard.

Much like Priyanka, even Archana feared that her image is getting mired due to Bigg Boss. She confessed that she is not this angry and abusive outside the Bigg Boss house but the game is forcing her to change her personality. Bigg Boss advised her to be herself, adding a little bit of everything to remain entertaining.

Bigg Boss then called Tina and Shalin together. Dubbed the closeted love birds, they walk into the confession room wherein Tina got emotional and said she is worried about how her relationship with Shalin is coming across to the nation. She knows that there is nothing more than friendship between the two but worries that a wrong message is being projected.

Calming her, Bigg Boss asked Tina and Shalin to not worry about the outer world and focus on their game. Using horoscope readings, Bigg Boss schools Tina to focus on their game and their bond rather than worrying about how it is being projected.

Finally, Bigg Boss called in MC Stan and Abdu Rozik together. Like Shiv, Stan has also admitted that he is homesick. To help him overcome it, Bigg Boss plays one of his songs. He also tells him that he has some ‘bad news’ for him — no one will drag him inside the house if he sleeps in the tent. The ‘news’ left Stan in splits.

