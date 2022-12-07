CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Bigg Boss » Bigg Boss 16 Day 66 Highlights: Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer, Nimrit Ahluwalia and MC Stan Get Nominated
1-MIN READ

Bigg Boss 16 Day 66 Highlights: Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer, Nimrit Ahluwalia and MC Stan Get Nominated

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: December 07, 2022, 06:30 IST

Mumbai, India

Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and MC Stan are nominated for eviction this week. (Photos: Twitter)

Bigg Boss gave some special powers to the captain of the house, Ankit Gupta for the nomination task this week.

Day 65 in the Bigg Boss house was full of twists and turns. Bigg Boss announced nomination task but in a different way. This time, not the housemates but the caption of the house, Ankit Gupta indirectly decided the contestants nominated for eviction this week.

Bigg Boss Gives Special Powers To Ankit For Nomination Task 

Bigg Boss asked ‘King’ Ankit to choose six contestants who then decided on three contestants for nomination this week. Following the same, Ankit elected six contestants - Archana Gautam, Priyanka Choudhary, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Soundarya Sharma, Shiv Thakare and Shalin Bhanot.

Each of these elected contestants then shared who should be nominated this week as per their understanding. Following the task, Bigg Boss announced that the three contestants who have been nominated for eviction this week are Tina Datta, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumbul Touqeer Khan. Meanwhile, MC Stan, who was earlier punished by Bigg Boss himself for being violent with Shalin Bhanot is also nominated this week.

After the task, Tina told Archana that she does not like getting nominated. “I hate to be nominated. I hate this feeling," she said.

Week 10 
TasksSpecial powers to Ankit for nomination task
NominationsTina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan
CaptainAnkit Gupta
ExitsNone

Tina Asks Ankit If Her ‘Love Angle’ With Shalin Looks Fake

During the episode, Tina Datta was also seen asking co-contestant Ankit Gupta about his opinion regarding her and Shalin Bhanot’s relationship in the show. Tina asked Ankit if he thinks she and Shalin are faking their love angle. To this, the captain of the house explained that they look real to him sometimes, but there are also times when he feels that they are doing it just for the cameras.

Tina also responded to Ankit saying she is not doing anything for the sake of cameras. She further argued that she rather gets conscious because of cameras and therefore ask Shalin also not to showcase love.

