Bigg Boss 16 Day 76 Highlights: Archana Gautam Locks Horns With Vikkas Manaktala As He Imitates Her

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, Salman Khan is seen sparking hilarious conversations with the contestants as he takes up his hosting duties for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The Friday show saw the contestants interacting with Salman, while the actor too cracked them up by taking a jibe at their actions in the house. Salman pointed out that Vikkas Manaktala, who is a wild card contestant, does amazing mimicry of Archana Gautam, and instructs him to recreate a fight with Archana and Priyanka by mimicking Archana’s voice. Vikkas cracked up everyone including Salman Khan but this didn’t go down too well with Archana. She later sparks a fight with him and called him a dubbing artist.

After Vikkas ended his mimicry of Archana, she gets irritated and says that he knows from outside the house that she is a ‘trending contestant’ which is why he is targeting her - to get the footage. Vikkas disagrees and goes on to say that he won’t need the publicity on her name. Vikkas on the other hand calls Archana ‘useless,’ has many complaints from her. He also mocks her for losing elections with fewer votes. Soundarya breaks in and asks Vikkas not to use things outside the house against Archana. Later on, Archana calls him a dubbing artist. Priyanka comes in between the fight between Vikkas and Archana and says that ‘she shouldn’t target dubbing artists.’ Priyanka gets into a heated argument with her, and says that Archana has even spoken badly about her parents. Archana ends the fight by saying that Priyanka hasn’t got anything new to take as ‘mudda’ (issue), which is why she is bringing old things in between.

The BB 16 episode started with a shocking twist, as Bigg Boss announced Abdu Rozik’s exit from the house. The contestants were seen in tears, and Abdu’s emotional side was out too. While it is still unclear as to why the ‘Chota Bhaijaan’ of the house has taken an exit from the BB house. However, clips from the house have taken over the social media. It will be clear on Saturday’s episode if Abdu has taken an exit or not.

Later on, Salman Khan had a great time with Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani, he danced with them, sang with them, and had a lot of fun. Salman even pretended to dance with Katrina in one of the sequences of the show where he gave both the actors a situation and danced along with a pretend-Katrina. Also, the ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ actor mimicked Sanjay Dutt and called him the most ‘nayak,’ he even complimented Govinda and called him ‘one of the best actors and people in the industry. He even called Govinda his ‘Partner.’

During the end segment, Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty entered the BB house. Both had some spicy fun banter with the housemates, also, Rohit assured to call Shiv and Priyanka to his show ‘Khatron ke Khiladi’ in his upcoming season.

