Bigg Boss 16 Day 77 Highlights: Abdu Rozik Takes Exit from BB House; Tina-Shalin Get Into Verbal Spat

It was all hunky-dory when Salman Khan kicked off this week’s Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode. Salman connected with the contestants from the stage and talked to them about contestants this week’s activities. He teased MC Stan for his reaction to him receiving GF Buba’s hoodie. Salman Khan asked him the meaning of the term ‘shemdi’, and later on, asked the contestants to rank 1 to 5 to go to the finals. Towards the end of the episode, Bigg Boss made a sad announcement for Abdu Rozik fans as the master of the house said that Abdu will have to take exit from the BB house for work, leaving everyone in the house in tears. Here’s a breakdown of the episode:

Salman Khan schools Sajid Khan for pulling a prank on Abdu Rozik:

Salman Khan schooled filmmaker Sajid Khan for his interference in Abdu Rozik and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s bond. For the unversed, while Abdu has said that he is in love with Nimrit, the actress has said that she is in a committed relationship outside the house. In the promo, Salman can be heard saying, “First you make Abdu write birthday messages for Nimrit and then you tell him to stay away from her. I am not able to understand this (dual behaviour).” Salman referred to the incident where Abdu Rozik asked for Sajid Khan’s help to wish Nimrit Kaur on her birthday. It was Sajid Khan who asked Abdu to write “Happy Birthday, Nimmi” on his body to wish her. Instead, Abdu asked his fellow contestants to write “I love you” on his back, but they wrote vile words instead. Later on, we see Sajid Khan apologising to Abdu and all his fans.

Abdu Rozik confesses his love for Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Abdu Rozik confessed his love for Nimrit after Salman Khan asked him so. He also confessed that he takes her as a friend now and even knows about her boyfriend outside the house. Salman, to keep things on the lighter note, tells Abdu that he will look for a girlfriend for Abdu.

Abdu Rozik takes exit for work

‘Chota Bhaijaan’ Abdu Rozik, said his last goodbye to the show. Abdu Rozik has taken an exit from the house because he has got an opportunity to work on a project outside. He has left the show temporarily, but this left the housemates heartbroken. Nimrit, Shiv, MC Stan, Sajid and more were seen in tears after Abdu’s exit from the house.

Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta’s war of words:

A fight erupts between Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot after Ankit Gupta asks Shalin a question in reference to the previous task. Ankit asks Shalin if given a chance to choose between Tina Datta leaving the house or you getting a letter from your family, which one would you choose. The actor immediately said I’ll choose the letter. Tina gets miffed and discusses the same with Shalin. Later, we see arguing with each other and in between the same - Shalin threw a lighter at Tina. Not only this but he also charged at her, and twisted his actions as he realised his mistake. Tina pointed this out and raised her voice against this. She even gave him a befitting reply to Shalin’s dramatic debate. He even brought Tina’s late pet Rani in the fight, to which Datta got angry and upset.

