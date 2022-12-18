Bigg Boss 16 Day 78 Highlights: Sumbul Touqeer Says She Regrets Joining Salman Khan's Show

Bigg Boss 16 Day 78 Highlights: Sumbul Touqeer confessed that she regrets joining Bigg Boss 16 in the recent episode of the Salman Khan show. On Sunday, speaking with MC Stan and Sajid Khan, the Imli actress opened up about her thoughts about Bigg Boss 16. She admitted that she regrets participating in Bigg Boss. She called it her life’s second wrong decision.

As she poured her heart out, Stan and Sajid tried to comfort her. They tried telling her that things will improve and she shouldn’t regret it. Sumbul’s confession about regret came three weeks after her father, Touqeer Khan expressed his regret over sending Sumbul to the reality show.

In November, speaking with Indian Express, Touqeer said, “I have raised Sumbul in a protective environment. When the offer came, I thought it would be a great means to let her understand duniyadari. Neither I nor Sumbul have followed the show, and I never realised that something like this will happen. Today, I regret that I chose to send my daughter to the show. It did more harm to her than favour.” The statement came after he felt that Sumbul was being targetted and attacked on the show.

Meanwhile, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta’s cold war continued after she returned to the show. While Shalin has made attempts to sort the issue out with her, Tina doesn’t seem to be interested. Shalin was then seen complaining about Tina to Ankit. Amid this, Shalin got into a fight with Archana Gautam over the dirty bathroom. On the other hand, Tina and Sreejita De try to talk about their cold dynamics. While they agreed that their mothers are close, they acknowledged that their relationship isn’t the same. Although the discussion, they don’t come to a proper conclusion.

The members got a fun break after Shekhar Suman entered the house and read each member’s tarot cards. In his own way, he offered each of the members’ advice. He told Sumbul that while her circle is growing in the house, she needs to be careful and not end up in a situation that will leave her alone.

After the segment, Tina, Sumbul, Archana, and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary get into two separate fights. While Tina and Sumbul fight over chocolates, Archana and Priyanka fight over rotis.

