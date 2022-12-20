Bigg Boss 16, Day 80 Highlights: Ankit Gupta, Sreejita De, Vikas Manaktala and Tina Datta Nominated

Bigg Boss announced the nomination task on Tuesday, asking each contestant to name two of their co-contestants whom he/she wished to nominate for elimination this week. Bigg Boss asked the inmates to give valid reasons while nominating a contestant. Several contestants including Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Shiv Thakare among others nominated Ankit Gupta and claimed that he was not interested in the game. While Sumbul tagged Ankit ‘aalsi’ (lazy) and alleged that he does not have a point of view, Shiv went on to say that he was wasting time in the show. Ankit got the maximum votes and therefore got nominated.

The other two contestants who gained the maximum votes from others and got nominated for elimination were Sreejita De and wild card entry Vikas Manaktala.

Following the task, Bigg Boss gave a special power to the captain of the house, MC Stan and asked him to nominate one contestant for elimination. He named Tina Datta, which left the actress shocked. Stan mentioned that he was hurt by some of Tina’s actions. This led to an argument between the two with the Uttaran actress expressing disappointment with MC Stan’s decision.

Day 80 Captain MC Stan, Soundarya Sharma, Sreejita De Task Nomination task Nominations Ankit Gupta, Sreejita De, Vikas Manaktala, Tina Datta Exits None Twists Massive fight between Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan

Amid all this, Tina’s friend Shalin Bhanot also jumped into the argument. This irked Stan. The two hurled abuses at each other with Stan repeatedly mentioning that he wished to slap Shalin. While the Do Hanso Ka Joda maintained calm, Shiv, Nimrit and Soundarya among others had to jump in to control Stan. The rapper mentioned that Shalin had used abusive words for his parents and therefore he will not tolerate it.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia also backed Stan and told Shalin that he who abused first. Sajid Khan also asked both contestants to calm down.

