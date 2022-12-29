Bigg Boss 16 Day 88 Highlights: Shalin Bhanot Seduces Tina Datta, Sreejita De-Soundarya Sharma Kiss

Bigg Boss 16 Day 88 Highlights: Shalin Bhanot was the star of last night’s episode. On one hand, he got into a nasty fight with Archana Gautam which left him not only angry and breaking house property but also in tears thereafter, on the other, he was seen unbuttoning and attempting to seduce Tina Datta during a steamy dance performance.

Shalin Bhanot turns up the heat with Tina Datta:

With New Year’s Eve around the corner, Bigg Boss decided to bring the party spirit a little early into the house. On Wednesday, Bigg Boss organised a mini party in the house during which the contestants were seen dancing to a number of songs. However, Shalin and Tina’s steamy performance stole the show. Shalin, who was flaunting his six abs, was seen seducing Tina while they danced to a song.

Shalin Bhanot damages house property:

Shalin was seen damaging Bigg Boss’ house property after he got into an ugly fight with Archana. Shalin and Archana fought over food when Archana commented about his ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur. She said, “Teri biwi do kaudi ki” which made him angry and it led to him pushing the chairs around in the house. Agitated by the turn of events, he requests Bigg Boss to call him into the confession room and urged him to remove him from the show. Meanwhile, Sajid Khan tried to calm him but Shalin broke down, plotting a revenge plan. However, Tina and Sreejita De try to convince him to not do anything.

Sreejita De and Soundarya Sharma kiss:

Sreejita De and Soundarya Sharma also turned things up and exchanged a peck on the lips during the episode. Sreejita and Soundarya first kissed Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare on their cheek, leaving them squeaking. However, they left them in shock when they exchanged a kiss as well.

Read all the Latest Movies News here