Bigg Boss 16 Day 9 Highlights: Fight Erupts Between Sajid and Shalin, Gautam Replaces Nimrit As Captain

Bigg Boss 16 Oct 10 highlights: Bigg Boss house saw what can be termed as one of the biggest fights of the season. Archana Gautam-Shalin Bhanot got into a heated argument, whereas Sajid and Shalin got to the verge of hurting each other. After Captain Nimrit broke one of the strict rules of the house – not falling asleep in the daytime, she got terminated from her role as Captain. Following this Bigg Boss initiated a task which led to massive fights between the housemates.

Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot’s fight

After Shalin Bhanot didn’t get sufficient chicken for his meal, he goes to Archana and tells him the same. Archana gets irritated and questions him for only having chicken all the time. She even asks Shalin to call his doctor, who suggested he should have chicken as protein in his meal. This leads to Archaha and Shalin erupting into a fight, which later on aggravates Shalin’s aggression during the captaincy task as well. Archana also gets into a fight with Soundarya after the former gets confused about cooking food for her. The two also get into a massive war of words.

Shekhar Suman confronts Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary

Priyanka is invited to ‘Bigg Bulletin with Shekhar Suman’ and she spills the beans on her ongoing stint in the house. She is seen talking about her chemistry with Ankit Gupta. Shekhar further uncovers how close they are to each other and how much the two know about each other! Shekhar is also seen pulling her leg and asking her to justify why she has been tagged as ‘jagatmaata’.

Gautam Vij replaces Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia as Captain

Continuing the ‘Bigg Boss’ tradition of electing captains in all its glory, we witness another race for captaincy. It all starts with the contestants witnessing the wrath of ‘Bigg Boss’ over repeatedly violating the rules and not tidying up the house. The master of the house dismisses Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia from her position as captain and announces a task for captaincy. He declares that anyone (except for Nimrit) who wants to qualify as a contender for captaincy must arrive at the garden area after a buzzer is sounded off. Upon reaching the garden area, Shiv Thakare and Gautam Vig fight it out to earn the coveted title of captaincy. With Nimrit appointed as ‘sanchalak’, the task involves both the contenders balancing items that their fellow housemates will drop into the buckets placed on their heads. After a tough fight between the two, Nimrit declares Gautam as the winner of the task and hence the Captain of the house. Housemates including Gori, Priyanka and others object to Gautam’s win and blame him for cheating on the task. Nimrit too is called ‘biased’ towards Gautam, by the members of Shiv’s team – Sajid, Gori and MC Stan.

Did Shalin hurt Archana during the task?

While this task was going on, a huge fight erupted between Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam. Archana alleged that Shalin engaged in violence and should be evicted from the house immediately. While Archana is seen getting indulged in a brutal war of words, Sajid too takes Archana’s side.

Sajid Khan and Shalin Bhanot’s war or words

Sajid and Shalin erupt in a massive fight and even try to hurt each other physically. Later on, Bigg Boss asks Captain Gautam to come up with a decision. Gautam declares Shalin Guilty, post which Bigg Boss informs that Shalin didn’t hurt with the intention of physical assault. He also nominates Shalin for eviction for the next two weeks and even deprives him of the right to become the captain of the house as ‘dand’. Later on, Sajid is seen speaking with Bigg Boss in the confession room and he also admits that he shouldn’t have lost his cool. He even says sorry to Shalin.

