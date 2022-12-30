Bigg Boss 16 Day 90 Highlights: Vikas Manaktala Apologises For His 'Neech Jati Ke Log' Remark

During Friday’s episode of Salman Khan’s reality show, Bigg Boss called Archana Gautam and Vikas Manaktala inside the confession room and explained that the show does not support any discriminatory comment or remark. This was in context to Vikas’ ‘Neech jati ke log’ comment which he made on Archana earlier this week.

Vikas also apologised for his words and explained that his intention was not to hurt anybody’s sentiments or disrespect anyone. He mentioned that he does not believe in discriminating against anybody on the basis of their caste, religion or gender and added that whatever he said was only due to the ‘heat of the moment’. The actor then sought an apology and said, “mere niyat kisi ko galat bolne ke liye nahi thi". When Bigg Boss asked Archana Gautam if she had something to say, she mentioned that she is happy that Vikas realised his mistake and apologised. Bigg Boss also warned the two saying such remarks must not be made ever again.

Week 14 Captain Shiv Thakare Nominated Contestants Sreejita, Priyanka, Shalin, Tina, Nimrit, Vikkas and Sumbul Task ‘Paap Ka Ghada’ Exits None Notes Salman Khan schools Archana Gautam over her ugly language

For the unversed, in one of the recent episodes of Bigg Boss 16, Archana and Vikas got into an ugly war of words which led to the former spilling hot water in the kitchen. It all started after Viks came to the kitchen and kept the tea pan on the gas stove which Archana was cooking something. This left the actress-turned-politician irritated and furious. The two lashed out at each other but the matter got out of their hands and Archana flipped a saucepan, spilling water all over the kitchen as well as into a utensil in which with boiling oil. It was during this heated argument that Vikas called Archana ‘neech jati ke log’.

Following this, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) sought action against Vikas for his alleged casteist remark. In a notice issued to the Maharashtra government, state police, Information and Broadcasting Ministry, Endemol India Private Ltd, Viacom 18 Media Pvt Ltd and Colors TV, the commission said that suo-motu cognizance has been taken on information received through social media regarding Manaktala calling Gautam “neech jati ke log" (a low caste person).

“This is clearly an offense punishable under SC/ST Act, and the Commission has decided to investigate into the matter in pursuance of the powers conferred upon it under Article 338 of the Constitution of India," the NCSC said as quoted by Indian law.

