Bigg Boss 16: Dharmendra, Karan Kundrra, Krushna Join Salman Khan In Super Fun New Year Special; Watch

2023 is just around the corner and the viewers are set to get a complete dose of entertainment with Bigg Boss 16! With the Shanivaar Ka Vaar special episode, the new year special is going to pack in a punch with special appearances of legendary actor Dharmendra Deol and former Bigg Boss contestant Karan Kundrra joining show’s host - Salman. In a new promo video of BB 16, we see a glimpse of an interesting celebratory episode which seems super fun.

In a clip posted by Colors TV, we see Dharmendra, Karan Kundrra, Krushna and more celebs joining Salman Khan as he hosts the show. With powerful dialogues of Dharmendra, Krushna cracking jokes about the housemates, and Karan Kundrra shaking a leg on Jingaat, it seems the show’s Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode is going to be extra special. We also see Rajeev Adatia and Jannat Zubair joining the housemates in the celebration of the new year. It seems the episode is going to be super fun to watch.

The caption of the post reads, “Saal ki aakhri raat, hoga dhamakedaar entertainment! ."

Meanwhile, during Friday’s episode of Salman Khan’s reality show, Bigg Boss called Archana Gautam and Vikas Manaktala inside the confession room and explained that the show does not support any discriminatory comment or remark. This was in context to Vikas’ ‘Neech jati ke log’ comment which he made on Archana earlier this week.

Vikas also apologised for his words and explained that his intention was not to hurt anybody’s sentiments or disrespect anyone. He mentioned that he does not believe in discriminating against anybody on the basis of their caste, religion or gender and added that whatever he said was only due to the ‘heat of the moment’. The actor then sought an apology and said, “mere niyat kisi ko galat bolne ke liye nahi thi". When Bigg Boss asked Archana Gautam if she had something to say, she mentioned that she is happy that Vikas realised his mistake and apologised. Bigg Boss also warned the two saying such remarks must not be made ever again.

For the unversed, in one of the recent episodes of Bigg Boss 16, Archana and Vikas got into an ugly war of words which led to the former spilling hot water in the kitchen. It all started after Viks came to the kitchen and kept the tea pan on the gas stove which Archana was cooking something. This left the actress-turned-politician irritated and furious. The two lashed out at each other but the matter got out of their hands and Archana flipped a saucepan, spilling water all over the kitchen as well as into a utensil that had boiling oil. It was during this heated argument that Vikas called Archana ‘neech jati ke log’.

