Bigg Boss 16: Evicted Archana Gautam Tried To Strangle Shiv Thakare, Begged For Second Chance

Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam was evicted in a shocking turn of events. The sudden eviction took place after Archana allegedly got violent with Shiv Thakare. Although the channel is yet to confirm the news of her eviction, an ETimes report claimed that Archana tried to strangle him during a fight. The report added that it was Shiv who asked Bigg Boss to eliminate her.

The unconfirmed report claimed that Archana Gautam made ‘inappropriate and malicious comments’ against Shiv which resulted in a massive fight. The fight turned physical when the actress lost her cool and pounced on Shiv. She allegedly tried to strangle him. Shiv reportedly has bruises around his neck due to the altercation.

The Bigg Boss 16 contestants were summoned to the confession room. Bigg Boss asked Shiv to make a decision on their behalf of him and Shiv chose to evict Archana. She reportedly pleaded for a second chance, saying that it is her parents’ wish to see her participate in the show but Shiv was not ready to change his decision. This led to Archana’s exit.

Archana is yet to address the claims or react to her eviction.

Archana made quite a stir in the house as she got into an argument with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia on the very first day of the show. Time and again, Archana made headlines for her remarks on fellow housemates. In one of the recent incidents, Archana had a heated argument with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, after which she went on to write ‘bekaar’ on the latter’s forehead.

Meanwhile, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Gori Nagori, and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary have been nominated for eviction this week. However, with Archana’s sudden exit, it is to see if Salman Khan would eliminate yet another contestant during his Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Weekend Ka Vaar will take place this Friday.

