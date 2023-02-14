Ever since Priyanka Chahar Choudhary walked out of Bigg Boss 16 as the third runner-up, her fans who expected her to be the winner of Salman Khan’s show, were very disappointed. Now, that the show is over, Priyanka’s fans are eager to watch her again in a show or a film. While the actress was a part of Bigg Boss 16, several reports surfaced of the actress to be roped in to star in Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki and her receiving an offer for Salman Khan film too. The Udaariyaan star has now responded to the reports saying she has no idea about the films.

In her recent interview, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary confessed that she is not aware of any such offers because she has not spoken to her team after coming out of the house. Readers may recall that the contestants have to be locked in the house until their elimination, because of which, the actress stated that she has been out of touch with the outside world for almost four months now.

In an interview with ETimes, Priyanka said “I don’t have any idea about Shah Rukh Khan sir’s film because I have just come out and haven’t got a chance to speak with anyone. Salman Sir had asked me to meet him after the show that I know but there is nothing more to it as of now. For me both SRK and Salman sir are like God. I have no idea about the offers.""

In the same breath, the actress also confessed that she wouldn’t want to leave television, even if she gets multiple Bollywood offers and would opt for juggling between both rather than letting go off TV.

After coming out of the Bigg Boss house, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is yet to announce details of her upcoming projects.

Last night, Farah Khan threw a party to celebrate Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan’s victory that was attended by Sania Mirza, Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, Shalin Bhanot, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Archana Gautam, among many others. Watch ‘mandli’ sing the ‘Bigg Boss anthem’ at the bash.

Sharing the video on Instagram Reels, filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan wrote in her caption, “Party of the year!! Bigg Boss 16… my favourite show. MANDLI ROCKS. PS MC Stan singing anthem for the first time." In the clip, Shiv, Nimrit, MC Stan, Sajid and others are seen standing in a semi-circle and singing the Bigg Boss 16 anthem composed on the show.

Fans were quick to notice that Priyanka Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, Tina Datta and Sumbul Touqeer were missing in the video shared from the party. One commented on Farah’s video, “Where is Priyanka?" Another one said, “Where is Ankit, Priyanka and Tina?" A comment also read, “Priyanka was robbed. She was the deserving winner."

This season’s top five finalists were Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, and Archana Gautam. While MC Stan might have been declared the winner, fans of Priyanka were convinced she deserved to win the show.

