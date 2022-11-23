Bigg Boss 16 Fame Shalin Bhanot's Roadies Audition Goes Viral; Netizens Can't Stop Laughing

Love him or hate him, but you just can’t ignore him! Yes, he is Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot who has been hitting the headlines lately. The TV actor becomes the centre of controversy for everything he does in the show. Right from his inevitable demand for chicken to his friendship with Tina Datta and Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shalin knows how to be the centre of attraction. Many know that he has been part of reality TV show Roadies Season 2, and now a clip from his auditions is going viral on social media, and is leaving Netizens in splits.

In a video posted on the official handle of MTV Roadies, Shalin is seen showcasing his skills as a ‘professional actor.’He is seen switching emotions in a jiffy. Next, we see the judges asking him to show his angry side, to which he responds, “Why would I get angry?"

Next, we see Shalin showing his rage in clips from Bigg Boss.

Check the video here:

Soon after the clip was shared, scores of social media users took to the comments section to drop laughing emoticons as they couldn’t stop laughing.

One of the social media users appreciated his acting skills and wrote, “Kuch b ho acting to ek number krta h and its very difficult jab apko gussaaa aara ho tab Ap hasdo." At the same time, another social media user called him out for doing acting in reality show. “hahahahah bichara tb se ab tk bass acting hi kr rha h…reality show me bhii acting ‍♀️."

Meanwhile, Shalin Bhanot by far has been one of the most talked about contestants of the Bigg Boss 16. The actor has grabbed eyeballs with his zeal and personality on the biggest reality show on Indian television. His relationship with co-contestants Tina Datta and Sumbul Touqeer have also created a buzz. In a recent development, Sumbul’s father made a third appearance in six weeks on the show, this time through an audio call where he spoke to his daughter and told her, “Shalin aur Tina ko unki aukaad dikha do."

These words have not gone down well with Shalin Bhanot’s father who says, “Is this the way people speak on national television? Making unjustified offensive comments on national television against other participants is very very cheap! And it’s more shocking that these comments and abuses were not edited out and rather shown. Sumbul is an adult, either you shouldn’t have sent her on the show and if you have then no outside guidance should be allowed as per the format. This is unacceptable!"

Sumbul received a call from her father in the recent episode of Bigg Boss 16 when the latter advised his daughter to stay away from Tina and Shalin.

