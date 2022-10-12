CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Bigg Boss 16: Fans Allege Tina Datta Forcibly Hugs, Kisses Abdu Rozik in This Viral Video

Tina Dutta and Abdu Rozik are currently locked in Bigg Boss 16 house.

Abdu Rozik and Tina Dutta share a good bond in Bigg Boss 16 but looks like the Uttarran actress' recent gesture has left everyone disappointed.

Abdu Rozik has surely become one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss 15. He is often hailed as one of the most entertaining and cutest contestants in the history of Salman Khan’s show. In the show, Abdu Rozik and Tina Dutta share a good bond and the Uttarran actress is often seen teasing the Tajikistani singer. However, one of Tina’s recent gestures for Abdu has left netizens disappointed and upset.

In a video that has now surfaced on social media, Tina Dutta can be seen giving a tight hug to Abdu Rozik. “You always smell so nice,” she says. As Tina hugs and kisses Abdu, he feels uncomfortable and tells her that she is ‘killing’ him. As the actress tries to hug the singer once again, he escapes and leaves the place. “I am very fine. Thank you so much. All become pagal. Thank you, god. Only me not pagal,” Abdu says.

