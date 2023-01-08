Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan Calls Priyanka 'BB Ki Deepika Padukone' and Shalin Shah Rukh Khan

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, Sajid Khan’s filmmaker and choreographer sister Farah Khan will be seen entering the show. She will be spending a day in Salman Khan’s show to extend her support to her brother Sajid. Several media reports claim that Farah took ‘Veg Pulao, Khatta Aloo, Yakhni Pulao’ for the housemates and even treated Abdu Rozik with a burger. Not just this, but the filmmaker also praised Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik and MC Stan and addressed them as her brothers.

“Farah and Sajid Khan had a reunion as they chatted about his game. She was also happy to meet Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik and MC Stan. She also told them that she has found three brothers in them,” a source cited by Indian Express claimed.

Another source close to the show told E-times that Farah Shalin Bhanot and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and even called them Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone of the house. “Farah has entered the house and is having a lot of fun with all the contestants. She called Shalin Bhanot Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Deepika Padukone of the house. She even joked with Shalin that he shouldn’t come out of the house, as she likes him on the weekend episodes. She also called Archana Gautam ‘teekhi mirchi’. She has also invited everyone to her house for a party after the show is over,” the source said.

For the unversed, Bigg Boss 16 contestants will get a chance to meet their family members for a day in the coming week. Their family members will also be staying inside the house for a day. Besides Farah Khan, Shalin, Shiv, MC Stan, and Tina Datta’s mothers will also join enter the show. Sreejita De’s fiancé Michael Blohm-Pape will also be supporting his ladylove. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s father, Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s uncle and Archana Gautam’s brother will also stay in the house for a day.

