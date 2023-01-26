This week’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode will see Farah Khan taking over the hosting duties. Farah has also filled in for Salman previously as well. While Farah Khan has a record of effortlessly hosting the show, a new report suggests that the filmmaker will be having an argument with the inmates- Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Tina Datta. She even warns the duo for and says, “If you don’t want to listen to me, I’ll walk out.”

According to a tweet by the social media handle Bigg Boss Tak, which shares updates on Bigg Boss, Farah Khan slams Priyanka and Tina for bullying Shalin Bhanot. The tweet reads, “BREAKING! #BiggBoss_Tak. Farah Khan slams Priyanka and Tina for bullying Shalin Bhanot

Instead of realising their mistake Tina and Priyanka continue to argue with Host Farah Khan.Farah warns them and says, “If you don’t want to listen to me, I’ll walk out. #WeekendKaVaar."

“In this week, Priyanka & Tina continued to mock & make remarks against Shalin. Bigg Boss allowed Shalin to meet the psychiatrist & he was given medications. However, Priyanka & Tina mocked his medication & depression. Farah Khan will be questioning the two ladies about the same," the tweet further reads.

As per a report in ETimes, Farah Khan will be taking over as host from Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and Mika Singh will be making an appearance on the show this week as special guests. Farah will be shooting for the episode on Thursday (January 26th).

The previous episode saw the contestants fighting with each other to remove from captaincy and snatch the Ticket To Finale from Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. While Shiv Thakare was seen asking the housemates to come up with a valid point to counter her captaincy, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was seen making personal remarks on Shiv during a heated argument. Their argument got out of hand when MC Stan also jumped into the fight for his friend Shiv after hearing the personal remarks from Priyanka. Viewers will also witnessed the nomination task during which Priyanka and Sumbul Touqeer Khan were be at loggerheads. Whereas, Shalin for the first time in the show will be seen nominating Tina Datta.

Bigg Boss 16 will take place on February 12, 2022, and Salman Khan will be back to hosting the finale. This year, the finale is expected to apparently have Top 6 contestants.

