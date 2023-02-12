Salman Khan fans have been super excited about his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actor recently surprised his fans with his cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which also featured Kisi Ka Bhai Kis Ki Jaan’s trailer. Salman fans are waiting with bated breaths about the updates on his upcoming movie, and it was just yesterday that the actor treated them with a teaser of the first song from the film - Naiyo Lagda - which is a romantic track. The teaser has received a tremendous response from fans and has created quite a storm over social media. It showcases alluring chemistry between the megastar and Pooja Hedge and has been filmed in the beautiful locales around Kashmir and Ladakh Valleys.

Himesh Reshammiya composed the music for the song, with lyrics by Shabbir Ahmed and Kamaal Khan and Palak Muchhal lending their voice to the song. The composer of the song Himesh Reshammiya in his Instagram Story dropped a hint for the audience about the song launch going to be ‘BIGG’, it has raised a wave of speculation that the song will be launched in the BIGG BOSS Finale while rising the excitement of the audience to a whole new level. Himesh posted a story on his story writing -

“@BEINGSALMANKHAN ❤️❤️❤️ Really excited for Tomorrow, Kuch special tareeke se launch hoga #NaiyoLagda kal raat by Bhaijaan. Hint: It’s gonna be BIGG.#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan"

After That, Palak Muchhal also shared a post where she is seen humming the songs music and shares her excitement on the song launch and says “Mera latest gaana Naiyo Lagda’ from Salman Khan’s KBKJ is releasing today evening, I’m so excited. And Boss it’s going to be BIGG"

This has made the fan army of Salman Khan go gaga over this post from Himesh. This fire subsequently took over social media as fans couldn’t control and were seen expressing their excitement for the launch of the song. One of the biggest fans of Salman Khan posted -

As the fans have taken ahead the wave to another level reveling in the speculation that Superstar Salman Khan will be launching the song at the Bigg Boss finale enabling them to enjoy the song and the presence of their favourite superstar simultaneously making it a Blockbuster Sunday experience.

A Salman Khan Films Production, produced by Salma Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – romance, action and drama. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will be a Zee Studios worldwide release.

