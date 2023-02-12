Shalin Bhanot is the first contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss 16’s five finalists! The actor has failed to make it to the list of the final 4. The actor left behind his fellow finalists - Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare. The actor got the least no of votes, which made him step out of the show. Now, pictures of the decorations at Shalin’s home are going viral on social media. The actor’s family installed Shalin’s posters inside the house to welcome him home.

The pictures and video from his home have been shared by the actor’s fans widely on social media. Take a look:

Speaking of his journey, Shalin has had a roller-coaster ride inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. One of the more controversial contestants this season, the actor made a grand entry, but was soon dismissed as not being a finale-worthy contestant - owing to his gregarious nature and numerous guffaws. The actor also made waves for his association with Tina Datta inside the show, the age-difference in his ‘friendship’ with Sumbul Touqeer Khan, as well as mental health woes.

His bond with Gautam Vij also formed an important part of the journey. However, that association fell flat when Gautam was evicted weeks later. A few weeks after Gautam’s eviction. Shalin got associated with both Sumbul and Tina Datta, with both the women seemingly irked with each other. Over the weeks, Tina’s entry in Shalin and Sumbul’s friendship created a lot of chaos. Soon enough, infightings become the three became the new normal, with Sumbul’s dad calling out Shalin for being insensitive and even warning his daughter of being friends with the actor. They would go on to en d their association inside the house.

One of the biggest issues raised by Shalin in the journey was his demand for chicken with every meal. The actor claimed it was a doctor-prescribed need that must be met by the makers if the show. This led to a lot of dissatisfaction among the other contestants - mainly Archana - who claimed it was just a ploy by the actor.

Perhaps one of the most controversial things this season has been the on-and-off relationship status between Shalin and Tina. While both contestants seemed very much into each other, they were loath to give it a name.

While Priyanka was one of the first co-contestants to show support to Shalin post the eviction of Tina, their association was short-lived with Shalin deciding to show a bent towards the Mandli. During this period, Salman slammed the actor for over-acting as well.

The actor, over the course of the show, felt bullied by the contestants and slid into depression, urging the makers to release him. However, the mandali came to his support.

As of now, Shalin is out of the Bigg Boss 16 winner’s race. But he has an offer for Rohit Shetty’s show Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The actor, reportedly, also has been offered a new show titled Beqaboo.

