Bigg Boss 16 First Eviction: Sreejita De Steps Out of Salman Khan's Show Days After 'Standard Less' Remark?

Bigg Boss 16 will see its first elimination on Saturday. After Salman Khan announced no eviction last week, contestants who have been nominated for eviction this time are Tina Datta, Gori Nagori, Mc Stan, Shalin Bhanot and Sreejita De. However, if reports are to be believed, Uttaran actress Sreejita De will be the first contestant to walk out of Salman Khan’s show this weekend. Several Bigg Boss fan pages have shared the eviction update on social media. However, there is no official confirmation so far and only time will tell if Sreejita De will walk out of Bigg Boss 16 house this week or not.

Sreejita’s eviction comes days after her ugly fight with Gori Nagori in which the two lashed out at each other and indulged in a heated argument. During the fight, Sreejita had also called Haryanvi singer ‘standard less’ and ‘manner less’.

Later, Sreejita’s fiance Michael also reacted to the entire fight and issued a statement saying that the situation could have been handled in a better way. “We admit that Sreejita De could have handled yesterday‘s incident better. However, it is vital to note that things got out of proposition as many housemates immediately jumped in, pushing the fight further unnecessarily. Singling out Sreejita De as the only one responsible and to blame afterwards is ‘NOT RIGHT’,” his statement read.

Gori Nagori’s friend Sunny Chaudhary also slammed Sreejita while talking to News18 Showsha and said, “What does ‘standard-less’ mean? Who is she (Sreejita)? She is considering herself a big star. Where has she come from? She cannot digest the fact that a girl from a small village is on national television.”

