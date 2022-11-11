Bigg Boss 16 Friday Ka Vaar: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary To Be Eliminated? Salman Khan Reacts

Bigg Boss 16 Friday Ka Vaar: Is Priyanka Chahar Choudhary getting eliminated during this Weekend Ka Vaar? The actress couldn’t help but worry about her eviction after Salman Khan took her and Ankit Gupta aside to discuss about their approach toward the game.

All eyes were on Salman Khan on Friday for this was his first appearance since Archana Gautam was eliminated. The contestant was evicted earlier this week after she tried to strangle Shiv Thakre during a fight. While fans were hoping that Salman would address the elephant in the room, the Bigg Boss 16 host chose to deal with another pressing matter first — Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta.

Taking them to the activity area, Salman informed Priyanka and Ankit about the perception they have created on the show. Salman informed Priyanka that while she is coming across as a controlling friend, Ankit seemed to be surviving on sympathy on the show. Backing him up were two viewers.

A viewer accused Priyanka of controlling Ankit. Another viewer accused Priyanka of playing a sympathy card and asked Ankit why he doesn’t show his game. The fan asked Priyanka to not control him and let him play his own game.

Salman asked them about the status of their relationship. Salman questioned Priyanka about her one-sided love. While Priyanka agreed to have a one-sided affection towards Ankit, both of them assured Salman that they were nothing but friends. But the Bigg Boss host doesn’t seem to be convinced.

If they are merely just friends, Salman asked her if it is right to drag him around or control him. She defended that she is guiding him to protect him in the show. Salman tauntingly thanked Priyanka for doing his job. He informed Ankit that he is getting sympathy from the audience. Salman then sat down and explained to them to play their own games instead of depending on each other. When Priyanka continued to defend her decision of protecting Ankit, noting that he is a reserved person and cannot voice his opinions, Salman suggested that she should leave him alone for two days and let him come up with his own game.

He noted that she should give him that space to push himself out of his comfort zone because eventually when she is not around, he will have to do it. Salman then asked Priyanka if she has ever asked Ankit to do anything for her in Bigg Boss. The actress said no, leading to Salman predict that if she continues to play for both of them, she might be eliminated first.

Salman then said that he hopes everyone but him gets a friend like Priyanka. She sacrifices everything to save her friend, Salman said. This prompted Priyanka to ask, “Main jaa rahi hoon kya aaj?” Salman ignored the question and praised her for being a sacrificing person.

He then addresses Ankit. He asked to speak, whatever comes to his mind. Ankit opened up, explaining that his nature is such that if he doesn’t like someone, he avoids the person lifelong. He understands that this approach might not work in this house and Priyanka has always encouraged him to fight for himself. Salman informed him that his approach is resulting in Priyanka becoming a joke on the show, adding that she has a lot of potential on the show. He added that when Priyanka won’t be around, Ankit will miss her. He then recommends Priyanka draw boundaries and their bond would improve.

Salman also reminded Ankit that friends take care of each other, bear each other and accept flaws but who does as much as Priyanka? Ankit acknowledged her support but Salman noted that when she is not going to be around, would it be okay? Ankit assures that he won’t let such a point arrive but Salman seemingly hints that the time is almost here, raising questions about her elimination. Salman asked them to be each other’s assets instead of liability.

