Bigg Boss 16: Gauahar Khan Questions Tina Datta For Allegedly 'Demeaning' Shalin Bhanot

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: December 05, 2022, 13:31 IST

Mumbai, India

Gauahar Khan confronts Tina Datta, asks her to 'own it' if she loves Shalin Bhanot. (Photos: Instagram and Twitter)

Gauhaur Khan's Tweet comes after in a recent episode, Tina Datta said that there is nothing more than friendship between her and Shalin Bhanot.

Former Bigg Boss winner Gauhaur Khan has questioned Tina Datta for allegedly demeaning co-contestant Shalin Bhanot. While Tina and Shalin’s romantic relationship in season 16 has been making headlines, in a recent episode the Uttaran actress was seen saying that there is nothing more than friendship between the two.

Following the episode, Gauhaur Khan took to Twitter and asked Tina Datta to ‘own it’ if she loves Shalin Bhanot. “Tina literally drops shalin every time something is said about their very evident equation.whyyy ???She says it’s bad for her dignity,to have feelings is something bad or low??Us bechare ko neecha kyun dikha rahe ho?Uv said I love u to him n looked in the camera too, own it!" she wrote.

Meanwhile, during the episode, Sajid Khan also suggested Tina Datta that either she should stay away from Shalin or confess her feelings for him. “I thought you both like each other, and yesterday on camera you dropped him like a hot potato and this affected him," he said. Tina also responded by saying, “I asked him to stay away from because I am not possessive, but people think I am possessive about him. We must correct our actions and not let our actions come across as such".

“I am not at all confused, when I have no idea about his past at all, how can I fall in love with that person?" Tina added.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan had also asked Tina Datta if she is just ‘playing a game’ with Shalin Bhanot.

