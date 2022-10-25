Bigg Boss 16: Gauahar Khan Slams 'Low Thinking' Manya Singh, Says 'As Ex Miss India I Take Offence'

Bigg Boss season 16 is keeping the audience glued to their screens. The contenders of the show are doing all in their power to keep their popularity up. However, recently Manya Singh grabbed all the eyeballs for passing a disparaging comment on a fellow contestant. In an argument with Sreejita, she made fun of her profession and told, “I was the ambassador of this country. What you are? TV actress? Shaitan (evil).”

The comment did not go well with Bigg Boss’ fans and now, the former winner of the show, Gauahar Khan has also criticised her. “Miss India should sign a contract with their future contestants to never use their title as something to talk about with pride in reality shows where they actually project themselves as such negative, low-thinking individuals. It insults the title. From day one Manya used her title,” Gauahar penned.

Miss india should sign a contract with their future contestants to never use their title as something to talk with pride in reality shows where they actually project themselves as such negative, low thinking individuals. It insults the title . From day one Manya using her title — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) October 23, 2022

In another tweet, she wrote, “As something that makes her a higher being in existence in comparison to another, and actually completely behaving the exact opposite in every argument is disgusting. As a former Miss India, I take offence. Really badly behaved, high headed n so low on her behaviour.”

Manya’s comment also did not go well with Bigg Boss host Salman Khan. “Manya ke hisab se wo angaar hain aur baaki sab bhangaar hain (According to Manya, she is the best and others are trash),” he said.

