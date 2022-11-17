Bigg Boss 16: Gautam Vig To Get Evicted from Salman Khan's Show This Weekend? Here's What We Know

Bigg Boss 16 is currently one of the most controversial reality shows on the internet in India. The contestants and producers of the show are working hard to make this season as exciting as possible. Every week, one of the housemates is required to leave the show depending on their popularity and the number of votes garnered by the viewers. Due to receiving the least votes among the other nominees, Gori Nagori was the latest contestant to be eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 last week. This week's four nominees are Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Gautam Vig and Soundarya Sharma

According to Bollywood Life, Gautam Vig has the most chance to be eliminated from the show. His game has reportedly suffered ever since filmmaker Karan Johar hinted that his love triangle with Soundarya Sharma is fake. Since then, Gautam Vig has kept a quiet profile. Additionally, it was stated that Tina Datta and Gautam Vig are in the bottom two, according to early polling. It is reported that Tina Datta has received the fewest votes, however, the Uttaran star is the channel's face and might stay in the game for a bit longer.

Meanwhile, Sajid Khan was named Bigg Boss 16's new captain. The show's top contestants are Priyanka Choudhary, Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare, and Archana Gautam, who are well-liked by the audience.

The current season of Bigg Boss, which is rife with romance and conflict, is very different from previous seasons. This season's housemates and challenges are diverse, with just the right amount of fun and drama. In yesterday’s episode, Priyanka Choudhary and Archana Gautam were seen arguing about who should do the cooking. When Priyanka first started helping Archana make lunch, she was given the additional responsibility of slicing the veggies. Priyanka received a reprimand from Archana for being unclean.

Ankit stepped in to stop the quarrel and told Archana that Priyanka was the first to defend her when her eviction was under consideration. When Priyanka responded with “ehsaan mat dikhana," Archana pushed her emotions by asking, “Mummy-Papa ne sikhaya nahin kya?" This escalated the situation significantly.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss made special plans for Shalin's birthday and treated him to a chicken dish.

