Bigg Boss 16: Gautam Vig's Elimination Leaves Fans Furious, Netizens Allege He Was 'Targeted'

Gautam Singh Vig is the latest contestant, who has been eliminated from the reality tv show Bigg Boss 16. The actor was evicted during the Ravivaar Ka Vaar episode on November 20, 2022. While Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Gautam Vig and Soundarya Sharma were nominated for elimination, it was the Naamkarann actor who had to walk out of Salman Khan’s show.

Gautam Singh Vig’s eviction came as a massive shocker to fans who have taken to social media to vent out their frustration. Some of the users requested the makers of Bigg Boss to bring Gautam back on the show, whereas others were left disheartened by the news. One of the users wrote, “I really feel for #GautamSinghVig”. The tweet further read, “He has done so much for everyone just because he valued game over everything, he was targeted by everyone inside-outside, still kept smiling till the end, at the contrary who got the back by #BB16 himself, no harassment nothing and still depressed”.

I really feel for #GautamSinghVigHe has done so much 4 every1 just bcoz he valued game over everything,he was targeted by everyone inside-outside,still keep smiling till d end,at the contrary who got the back by #BB16 himself,no harassment nothing & still depressed! pic.twitter.com/dRP31SPmYR — 👁️‍🗨️👁️‍🗨️ Bigboos 👁️‍🗨️👁️‍🗨️ (@Ayush_gurjar143) November 20, 2022

Another user alleged that Gautam’s eviction was planned and wrote, “Makers ne bahut twist kar ke #GautamSinghVig ko nikala hai. Iss baar nomination bhi aise rakkhe ke woh hi aaye. 2-3 hafte se try kar rahe the. Fighter tha ladka. You deserve more respect."

Makers ne bahut twist kar ke #GautamSinghVig ko nikala hai. Iss baar nomination bhi aise rakkhe ke woh hi aaye. 2-3 hafte se try kar rahe the. Fighter tha ladka. You deserve more respect. #biggboss16 #BB16— LB Genius (@LBGenius21) November 21, 2022

A third user added, “I truly believe Gautam Singh Vig was one of the genuine and strong contestants in the Bigg Boss 16 house but probably failed to adhere to the scripts and parted his way from aunties and uncles of chugli gang. So Big Boss 16 first humiliated and then evicted him intentionally”.

I truly believe #GautamSinghVig was one of the genuine and strong contestant in the #bb16 house but probably failed to adhere to the scripts and parted his way from aunties and uncles of chugli gang.So #BigBoss16 first humiliated and then evicted him intentionally. pic.twitter.com/LMsGruuJmn— Aahul_aandhi (@ChalluChan) November 21, 2022

After the eviction, Gautam revealed that his time in the Bigg Boss house was life-changing and that whatever he learned there will help him deal with stressful situations in the future. “I wasn’t expecting my journey to end so soon. I consider myself extremely lucky to have been part of India’s biggest reality show. I will forever be grateful for all the love of the audience and to Colors TV for giving me this opportunity," he said as quoted by E-times.

Meanwhile, with Gautam’s eviction, contestants who are left in the Bigg Boss 16 house are - Archana Gautam, Priyanka Choudhary, Abdu Rozik, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Soundarya Sharma, Sajid Khan, Ankit Gupta, Abdu Rozik and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

Read all the Latest Movies News here