Bigg Boss 16: Gori Gets Thrashed By Ankit During Task; Shalin Requests Him Not To Hurt Tina; Watch

Salman Khan’s reality TV show Bigg Boss 16 is becoming more interesting with each passing day. While the friendships and fights in the house have become everyday talk, viewers will get to see a lot of action in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss, which is evident from the new promo of Bigg Boss. In a video posted on the official Twitter handle of Bigg Boss, we see the housemates locking horns as they give a thought fight each other during the captaincy task.

In the captaincy battle, which involved contenders – Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary stacking bricks like dominoes. During the task, the one with the longest stack wins. The twist is that the rest of the contestants can sabotage the stack of contenders without touching them. The thrill of the new reign of captaincy stirs a huge fight between contestants Archana Gautam and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. The former supports Priyanka and the latter supports Shiv.

In between the task, Ankit is seen holding a bucket, which is also held by Gori. As he held it with force, Gori also didn’t let it go. Gori gets thrashed post which Ankit stops and consoles her. In another snippet, Shalin Bhanot is seen with folded hands as he requests Ankit to not to hurt Tina Datta during the task.

It will be interesting to watch the winner of the captaincy tasks, and the changing equations between the housemates after the winner is selected.

Notably, the first contestant has been eliminated from ‘Bigg Boss 16’ on Saturday. This season, Sreejita Dey is the first member of the house to step out of the show. Sreejita was considered a strong contender, as she is a popular TV actress. In such a situation, the rest of the contestants of the show were also surprised by her elimination.

The contestants of Bigg Boss 16 are Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Sumbul Touqeer, Shiv Thakare, Manya Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Gori Nagori and Sajid Khan. Bigg Boss 16 airs every weekday at 10 pm and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm.

