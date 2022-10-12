Bigg Boss 16: Gori Nagori's Friend Slams Sreejita's 'Standard-less' Remark, Asks Makers To Eliminate Her | Exclusive

After Gori Nagori and Sreejita De’s massive fight in the Bigg Boss 16 house, the former’s best friend Sunny Chaudhary has come out in her support. Talking to News18 Showsha, Gori’s friend lashed out at the Uttaran actress and asked if she has never seen or lived in a village. Chaudhary also argued that everyone in Bigg Boss 16 house should be treated with equal respect.

“Goan ki ladki can beat everyone. If she is in the show with others, her standard is equal to what it is of others. Bigg Boss does not pick any random village girl. Has Sreejita or her parents never lived in a village? Has she never seen a village? Does she always shoot in a palace?” he told us.

“What does ‘standard-less’ mean? Who is she (Sreejita)? She is considering herself a big star. Where has she come from? She cannot digest the fact that a girl from a small village is on national television,” Gori’s friend added.

Sunny Chaudhary also urged Bigg Boss to eliminate Sreejita from the show and added that Salman Khan will surely teach her a lesson during Weekend Ka Vaar. “She should have been eliminated. Shalin too. Both should be ousted from the Bigg Boss 16 house. If he is pushing somebody today, tomorrow he might kill someone too,” he said.

Gori Nagori’s friend also mentioned that the situation could have been handled peacefully. “Sreejita could have simply asked her (Gori) to get aside. She could have said it politely but she needs footage,” he shared.