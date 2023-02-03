Former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Punjabi has slammed Archana Gautam for her ruthless behaviour during the latest prize money task. Things quickly escalated in the Bigg Boss 16 house when Archana began using dry spices and washing powder on MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to win the task. Owing to the burning sensation, Nimrit was seen screaming and crying in pain when Bigg Boss made a quick intervention to pause the task. After the episode was aired online, actress Kamya Punjabi described Archana's act as “inhuman" and said that she should have known where to draw the line.

“Archana needs to know where to draw a line, well Bigg Boss too had to intervene n that’s what I meant when I used the word inhuman,” Kamya tweeted on Thursday night.

Archana needs to know where to draw a line, well #Biggboss too had to intervene n that’s what I meant when I used the word inhuman #BB16 @ColorsTV— Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) February 2, 2023

The actress was referring to her previous tweet from the day, where she wrote, “There are a lot of other ways to do a task and win it too, one doesn’t need to be inhuman!"

There are lot of other ways to do a task n win it too, one doesn’t need to be inhuman! https://t.co/0p8qsLMa23— Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) February 2, 2023

In a separate tweet, Kamya also lauded Sumbul Touqeer who did not hold back til the end upon watching her friends suffer. “Loved the way Sumbul kept fighting for her friends,” she continued. The appreciation did not end there, for Kamya the key takeaway was to watch the ‘Mandali’ shining bright. “Bottom line: Mandali Shining brighter than ever. Proud of these people, 3 who were doing the task and the 4th who kept fighting for them,”she tweeted before tagging MC Stan, Nimrit Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare, and Sumbul Touqeer.

Bottom line : Mandali Shining brighter than ever #BiggBoss16 @ColorsTV Proud of these people, 3 who were doing the task n the 4th who kept fighting for them #ShivThakare #McStan #NimritKaurAhluwalia #SumbulTouqeerKhan— Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) February 2, 2023

Loved the way Sumbul kept fighting for her friends #BB16 @ColorsTV— Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) February 2, 2023

Other than turmeric powder, Shalin Bhanot and Priyanka Chaudhary joined Archana Gautam to use shampoo, water, and even oil to torture the other contestants. It was the first-ever torture task of the season which had to be canceled abruptly. Since no one ended up winning the task the prize money remains unchanged.

Last week, it was contestant Tina Datta who got evicted from the reality TV game show. The grand finale was set to take place in January but the makers have extended the show till February 12. This week it is MC Stan, Shiva Thakare, and Sumbul Touqeer who have been nominated for eviction.

