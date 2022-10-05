Bigg Boss 16: Kili Paul Makes Surprise Entry, Grooves to 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast,' Watch

Bigg Boss 16 finally got premiered this week, with who’s who of the entertainment industry entering the controversial house. From Sajid Khan to Abdul Rozik, the contestants have already started making waves among viewers and a lot of drama and tension is expected out of this season. Now the latest addition to the Bigg Boss 16 roster is Tanzanian Social Media Influencer Kili Paul who will make a dramatic entry into the Bigg Boss’ den.

As Kili made his way into the house, other contestants cheered for him. He also shook his legs to the iconic Akshay Kumar’s song Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast. Abdul Rozik, who is also an international contestant, joined him in his sequence. Over the course of the show, Kili would be demarcating two separate teams consisting of Abdu and MC Stan and they would have two supporters Shiv Thakare and Sumbul Touqeer respectively. They will have to convince the housemates to join their teams and make an interesting reel which will be judged by Kili Paul. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Kili hails from Tanzania and enjoys a huge fandom on social media with more than 4 million followers on Instagram as well as over 3 million followers on TikTok. He usually makes reels dancing on popular Hindi songs and has now become a popular personality among fans on these platforms. Previously, before Abdu Rozik made an entry into the Bigg Boss 16 house, the content creator collaborated with Kili Paul and Riyaz Ali for a video and had shared it on his Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riyaz Aly (@riyaz.14)

This year’s line up of Bigg Boss 16 looks promising with contestants from all walks of life. While celebs like Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar, Tina Dutta and Sreejita De have done wonders in the television industry, Gori Nagori, Manya Singh, Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Soundarya Sharma make up for an interesting choice.

The concept for this season of Bigg Boss is “Upside Down”, which means everything will be opposite from the previous seasons. The House of this season has a “Circus” theme.

