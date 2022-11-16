Bigg Boss 16: Kushal Tandon Takes a Dig At Shalin Bhanot For His Chicken Rant, Calls Him 'Arrogant'

In a series of Tweets, former Bigg Boss contestant and television actor Kushal Tandon has lashed out at Shalin Bhanot for his never-ending chicken rant in the 16th season of the show. While Shalin has always maintained that he needs a minimum of 300 grams of chicken every day to keep himself healthy, Kushal has asked what kind of disease is it.

“and ye Kaun se bimari hai jisme we need 300 grams of chicken or else we will get sick funny world (What disease is this where we need 300gms of Chicken or else we will get sick?)" Kushal Tandon tweeted.

In another Tweet, the Ek Hazaro Main Meri Behna Hai called Shalin ‘arrogant’ and added, “And the arrogance of shaleen to the contestants, bro try me as a muscle power and my lawyers channel tho door ki Bhat hain try guys like me to over power."

Earlier, the host of the show, Salman Khan also lashed out at Shalin during Weekend Ka Vaar and had said that crying and cribbing over chicken is no more funny. “Shalin aapka chicken chicken chicken itna ho gaya hai. Tasks shuru hone se pehle, raat ko sone se pehle. Bigg Boss yeh sab bhej kyun rahe ho yaar. Main toh bolta hun ki yeh bhi band kar do. Ek toh aap bahar irritate karoge, aur phir andar Bigg Boss ko irritate karoge. It’s not funny, it’s bloody irritating," he had said.

