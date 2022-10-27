Bigg Boss 16: Love Is In The Air As House Turns Into Boys, Girls Hostel; Sajid-Archana Turn Watchman-Warden

Salman Khan’s reality TV show Bigg Boss is set to deliver one of its most entertaining episodes! Love is in the air in the Bigg Boss house and it seems Bigg Boss is in the mood to show some cute and beautiful love stories. The master of the house has decided to spread some happiness inside the house and also for the audience. He has turned the house into a Boys and Girls hostel.

The master of the house has divided the house into two portions. One will be the Boys hostel and the other is the girls hostel. The task for them is to create couples. The boys get ready to do anything and everything to impress girls. In a new promo video posted on the official Twitter handle of Bigg Boss, we see Sajid Khan turning into the watchman of the boys hostel, while the Warden of the girl’s hostel is Archana Gautam. Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare and Gori Nagori, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Abdu Rozik have become the couples.

In the clip, we see Abdu saying ‘I love you’ to Nimrit while Gori and Shiv are seen doing a romantic dance. Shalin and Tina also send each other some lovey-dovey messages. Priyanka and Ankit try to meet each other hiding from the watchman and warden. Warden Archana calls Priyanka the most spoilt girl of the hostel. Take a look:

By taking a look at the video, needless to say, the warden of the house Archana, and the boy’s hostel’s security guard’s punches will take the viewers on a laughter ride with the exciting upcoming episode.

In the previous episode, the housemates were sparring over the captaincy task after the nomination. Sreejita De and Manya Singh were evicted from the reality show. After removing Archana Gautam from the captaincy on her wish, Bigg Boss gave the contenders a new task to shortlist candidates for the next captain. Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia were the first to participate in the task.

Meanwhile, the nominated contestants for this week are as follows: Abdu Rozik, Gautam Vig, Gori Nagori, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, and Tina Datta.

