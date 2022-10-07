Bigg Boss 16: Manya Singh Taunts Sreejita De That She Is 'Just a TV Actor', Arjun Bijlani Reacts

In less than a week, we have seen it all in Bigg Boss 16 house. From romantic angles to heated arguments and entertaining tasks. Amid all this, in the recent promo of the show, Manya Singh can be seen getting into a war of words with her co-contestant and television actress Sreejita De. The former Miss India runner-up insults Sreejita and taunts her about her profession.

“Kya kiya hai? (What have you done?) I was the ambassador of this country. Who are you? Just a TV actress? What level do you have?,” she says. Later in the promo, Salman Khan can also be seen scolding Manya as he says, “Manya ke hisab se wo angaar hain aur baaki sab bhangaar hain (According to Manya, she is the best and others are junk).”

However, Manya’s comment has not gone down well with netizens and even with television actor Arjun Bijlani. The Naagin fame took to Twitter to condemn Manya’s remark. “I’m sick of people passing comments like Yeh toh tv actress hai and or yeh toh tv actor hai .. And the funniest is they use the platform of tv and pass such comments. Don’t come on television if you have such a big problem. Tv big hai tha aur rahega . #BiggBoss16 (sic),” he wrote.

Several social media users also slammed Manya’s comment and mentioned that it was ‘insulting’.

I really can't believe whom I started liking in just 2 episodes her thinking is so low.

Meanwhile, Manya also drew backlash on social media recently after she claimed that Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer were trying to copy Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill from Bigg Boss 13. “She’s holding some guy’s hand and moving ahead. Aapko kisi ka pallu, haath pakad ke aage jaane ki kya zarurat hai. Dum hai toh apne dum par aage badho na. If you want to show age is nothing, then do it on your own merit not by holding someone’s hand,” she had said.

