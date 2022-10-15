Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan, Archana Support Priyanka; Soundarya and Gautam With Nimrit As Salman Asks Them To Choose; Watch

Bigg Boss Season 16 has managed to catch all the attention with its new episode. The show is also becoming more intriguing and dramatic after the contestants have gone against each other to play their games. In the Shanivaar Ka Vaar ka episode, the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 16, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, will go against each other and the contestants will vote on who is the strongest among the two.

In a new promo video posted on Bigg Boss’ official Twitter handle, we see housemates supporting their favs as they choose between Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Nimrit Gupta. It all starts when Salman Khan gives a task to support one of them by placing a big balance in the house. The contestants are supposed to put weight on the side of their fav contestant so that their side is heavier. As the clip progresses we see Archana Gautam and MC Stan supporting Priyanka, as they found her right. On the other hand, Nimrit is supported by her friends Soundarya and Gautam. It will be interesting to see who is going to win in this face-off.

Check the video here:

Meanwhile, earlier, Priyanka and Soundarya got into a fight after Soundarya made an insensitive remark about Ankit and Priyanka. Soundarya said, “Ankit’s mother will kill herself when she enters her house as a daughter-in-law.” This did not go well with Priyanka and Ankit and they felt offended after hearing this. Meanwhile, Priyanka started crying while confronting Soundarya.

In another promo, Priyanka and Ankit can be seen dancing together after Sidharth Malhotra and Rakyl Preet’s request. Sidharth and Rakul will appear in the Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode to promote their film Thank God. Sharing the teaser, Color tv wrote, “Sidharth aur Rakul ke aane se badla ghar ka mahaul, jab kiya saare contestants ne unke saath dance.”

Celebrities who are locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house this year are Abdu Rozik, Tina Dutta, Sajid Khan, Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Archana Gautam, MC Stan, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Gori Nagori.

Bigg Boss 16 airs from Monday to Friday at 10:00 pm on Colors TV, whereas on Saturdays and Sundays, Salman Khan hosts the show from 9:30 pm.

