Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan Backs Gori Nagori After Fight Breaks Out Between Her And Sreejita De; Watch

The Drama in the Bigg Boss house is increasing with each passing day. While the bonds between a few housemates continue to get stronger, a few indulge in a war of words too! Speaking of fights, a massive war of words broke out between Sreejita De and Gori Nagori, which also saw Sumbul Touqeer Khan raising her voice at the dancer. MC Stan who is good friends with Gori backed her and called out the housemates for fighting with her since she belongs to ‘village.’

In the video we see Gori heading to kitchen as she wishes to wipe her hands with a cloth, and Sreejita requests her to do it somewhere else. Gori gets irked and says that she interrupts her in everything. Sumbul, who is seen cooking in the kitchen, also shouts loudly at Gori and also calls Gori standard less, post which the dancer also responds. Tina who is seen seated near the kitchen area jumps into the fight and advises Sreejita and Sumbul not to respond to Gori. MC Stan jumps in favour of his friend and calls out Sreejita, Tina and Sumbul for cornering her because she belongs to the village. He even warns housemates not to corner her.

Check out the video here:

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”hi” dir=”ltr”>Gori aur Sreejita ke beech hui fight, aakhir inn dono mein se kaun hai right? 😮<br><br>Dekhiye <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/BiggBoss16?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#BiggBoss16</a> Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje, sirf <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/Colors?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#Colors</a> par. Anytime on <a href=”https://twitter.com/justvoot?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@justvoot</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/BB16?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#BB16</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/BiggBoss?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#BiggBoss</a><a href=”https://twitter.com/BeingSalmanKhan?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@BeingSalmanKhan</a> <a href=”https://t.co/t0co7bvuHU”>pic.twitter.com/t0co7bvuHU</a></p>— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) <a href=”https://twitter.com/BiggBoss/status/1579792780427423745?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>October 11, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/yYUX30b4P7A” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

In the last episode of Bigg Boss, a massive fight breaks out between Shalin and Archana. After Shalin Bhanot didn’t get sufficient chicken for his meal, he goes to Archana and tells him the same. Archana gets irritated and questions him for only having chicken all the time. She even asks Shalin to call his doctor, who suggested he should have chicken as protein in his meal. This leads to Archaha and Shalin erupting into a fight, which later on aggravates Shalin’s aggression during the captaincy task as well. Archana also gets into a fight with Soundarya after the former gets confused about cooking food for her. The two also get into a massive war of words.

For the unversed, celebrities who are locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house this year are Abdu Rozik, Tina Dutta, Sajid Khan, Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Archana Gautam, MC Stan, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Gori Nagori.

Bigg Boss 16 premieres a new episode from Monday to Friday at 10 pm and at 9:30 pm on weekends. You can watch the show on Colors and Voot.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here