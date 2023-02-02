Salman Khan’s hit reality TV show Bigg Boss 16 is fast approaching its Grand Finale and with this, the contestants are gearing up to accept it. As the show is about to end, the race for winning the trophy is also becoming interesting. With each passing day, the audience gets to witness their thoughts around who is the winner of the 7 contestants present in the house. In a new promo of Bigg Boss 16, MC Stan is seen getting emotional as he gets hurt by Shalin Bhanot’s words.

In the clip, MC Stan is seen confronting in front of Shalin Bhanot and Shiv Thakare and later bursting into tears while expressing his feelings to Shiv. He tells Shalin, “I told you that my bro (Shiv) deserves the win or not? You said, he deserves more than you." Then Shalin says “I feel more for Shiv (for the win)" MC Stan appears shocked as he is seen saying “He is playing a dangerous game" In the end MC Stan says “Why does he want to let me down?" “Mereko kayi ko neeche dikhane ka hai." Next, Shiv and Stan are seen seated at a different place as he cries and expresses his feelings on him being let down.

Take a look at the clip here:

In the previous episode, Bigg Boss 16 pit two factions in the house for a task to bring back Rs. 50 lakhs prize. This task exacerbated the house’s already-existing tensions between the two factions. There’s the mandali group that includes Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan, and Sumbul Touqeer Khan who believe in playing the game as a team. The other non-mandali group with Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and Shalin Bhanot.

Bigg Boss tasks the non-mandali members to hold a buzzer for an hour while tied with a harness and distracted by the mandali. If the mandali is successful in distracting them, any mandali member who wins will receive Rs. 50 lakhs in prize money.

If the non-mandali people tether on the buzzer, whoever wins the trophy among them will receive the prize money. In addition, if a member of the losing team wins the season, they will receive the existing prize money of Rs 20 lakh. The stakes are high, as are the housemates’ ambitions. In the end, we see the non Mandali members - Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam winning the task.

