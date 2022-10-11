Bigg Boss 16: Netizens Disappointed With Gautam Vig Winning Captaincy Task, Call Nimrit Ahluwalia 'Biased'

Gautam Vig has become the new captain of the Bigg Boss 16 house. The actor won the captaincy task after Bigg Boss suspended Nimrit Kaur from her duties and announced that the two contestants who will press the gong first will be the next contenders for captaincy. While Gautam Vig and Shiv Thakare pressed the gong, they were then supposed to stand stable with a basket on their head. However, during the task, sanchalak Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia disqualified Shiv for ‘cheating’ and declared Gautam as the next captain of the house.

However, Nimrit’s decision has left a section of the audience disappointed. Social media is flooded with fans arguing that Gautam also tried to throw things off from his basket and therefore he should have been disqualified too. “Don’t worry #ShivThakare!! Kya hua if could not win the captaincy task because of the biased sanchalak, you have won the hearts of the audience,” one of the Tweets read.

Meanwhile, after the captaincy task, Shiv Thakare also lashed out Nimrit and called her decision unfair. Among others, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary also opposed Nimrit’s decision.

For the unversed, celebrities who are locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house this year are Abdu Rozik, Tina Dutta, Sajid Khan, Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Archana Gautam, MC Stan, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Gori Nagori.

Bigg Boss 16 airs from Monday to Friday at 10:00 pm on Colors TV, whereas on Saturdays and Sundays, Salman Khan hosts the show from 9:30 pm.

