Bigg Boss 16: Netizens Say Sumbul Touqeer Is Obsessed With Shalin Bhanot After His Fight With MC Stan

The most recent episode of Bigg Boss 16 showed a massive brawl between Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan. Everyone attempted to stop the two and amid the chaos, Sumbul Touqeer Khan tightly hugged Shalin to keep him away from MC Stan. Shalin was later taken into another room, where Sumbul yelled and cried that he should not leave the room because she did not want him to be hurt. Sumbul's behaviour has surprised the audience, who believe she is completely obsessed with Shalin. She even had a spat with Tina Datta over Shalin.

How did the fight start?

Tina’s injury was the catalyst for everything. After she sprained her leg while walking, her good friends MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot came to see if she was fine. Tina requested that whoever was holding her leg should let go of it. Shalin then made a remark that irritated MC Stan and in response, the rapper abused him, which sparked the big fight.

One of the users commented on the post, “Tina was so right about Sumbul, the girl is madly in love with Shalin since day one. Bepanah mohabbat hai Sumbul Touqueer Khan ko Shalin se! The over-the-top Drama sumbul is doing." Another person remarked, “No woman would ever bear the way sumbul behaves with Shalin. Go Tina!"

Sajid Khan, Tina Datta, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chaudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqueer Khan, Gautam Vig, Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, and Abdu Rozik are the celebrities competing in the house this time. Meanwhile, Manya Singh, Gori Nagori, and Sreejita De have been evicted. Bigg Boss 16 has already generated a lot of buzz as a result of its new twists and changes.

