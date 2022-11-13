Bigg Boss 16: Netizens Upset With Salman Khan After He Slams Shiv Thakare For 'Provoking' Archana Gautam

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 16, Salman Khan slammed Shiv Thakare for allegedly provoking co-contestant Archana Gautam following which she grabbed the Marathi Bigg Boss winner’s throat. Salman even blamed Shiv for ‘triggering’ Archana. This has left Shiv Thakare’s fans highly disappointed.

Following the episode, a number of social media users took to Twitter to express disappointment with Salman Khan. While some called the Tiger 3 actor biased against Shiv, others questioned Archana’s re-entry into the controversial reality show. “Can’t tolerate this level of Favouritism for their cheap entertainer. There wasn’t majority in favour of bringing #ArchanaGautam back. So Salman asked them 4 times. And manipulated ShiBdu to get convinced. Can’t believe it,” one of the Tweets read. Another Shiv fan wrote, “Salman tried to put false allegations on #ShivThakare but he clearly mentioned his intention. Proud of @ShivThakare9 for not keeping quiet against false narratives.”

Here’s how netizens are reacting to Salman Khan slamming Shiv Thakare:

Salman tried to put false allegations on #ShivThakare but he clearly mentioned his intention: “Mera intention use chup karwane ka tha provoke karne ka nahi.” Proud of @ShivThakare9 for nt keeping quiet against false narratives. Let her gain sympathy but

AUDIENCE WITH SHIV THAKARE — Shubham Tharwani 💎 (@ShubhamTharwani) November 12, 2022

Can’t tolerate this level of Favouritism for their cheap entertainer There wasn’t majority in favour of bringing #ArchanaGautam back

So Salman asked them 4 times

And manipulated ShiBdu to get convinced Can’t believe it 💔#ShivThakare #ShivKiSena#BiggBoss16 #BiggBoss #BB16 pic.twitter.com/HET0th0BYS — тᴇᴀм sнιv x ᴀᴅoʀᴀʙʟᴇ 🅵🅲 🌟 (@iamteamshiv) November 12, 2022

He said to use when she pokes us unnecessarily it’s only way to shut her filthy mouth! That’s on her if she can’t handke her anger & has lots of unwanted ego, she is “politician” will she strangle people if they don’t vote her!~

AUDIENCE WITH SHIV THAKARE pic.twitter.com/44eByyAqTK — Sidhant Rana (@Sidhant38413670) November 13, 2022

#ShivThakare Should evict from #biggboss16 . @BiggBoss deserve contestant like #ArchanaGautam. Like how #SalmanKhan polarized votes for #ArchanaGautam is not done. It should be done as per majority not by changing minds of people. Not done.#BB16 — Parikshit Bisht (@parikshitbisht) November 12, 2022

For the unversed, a major fight broke out between Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam earlier this week. It started when Tina Datta accused Archana of stealing and hiding sugar and tissue papers for herself. Following this, other housemates also jumped into the argument. Shiv also questioned Archana and made some personal comments regarding her sister and the elections. This left Archana furious when she lost her cool and grabbed Shiv by his neck.

