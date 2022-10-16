Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Called Out By Viewer To Form ‘Group’, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary Agrees; Watch

Salman Khan’s reality TV show Bigg Boss season 16 is full of drama, arguments and fights. BB 16 is one of the highly watched reality shows and fans are loving the non-stop entertainment delivered by the housemates. From fights to friendships and blooming love stories, the audience is witnessing it all. While the house has 16 contestants from different backgrounds – it’s obvious for them to be friends with their co-mates. However, time and again, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has been called out by many housemates for forming a group in the BB house, which the actress disagreed with many times. Now, in a new promo video, Nimrit is seen being called out by a viewer for forming a group, and Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary jumps in to agree with the viewer.

In a video posted on Bigg Boss’ official Twitter handle, we see the Big Bulletin in the show’s Shekhar Suman segment. The clip then sees a viewer talking to Nimrit as she blames her to form a group while performing tasks. Shekhar then asks Nimrit, how true is that. Nimrit denies the claim and she even says that she is being blamed unnecessarily. Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary too jump into the conversation. Priyanka says Nimrit being a part of the group and the other group members only disagree, but other housemates agree to that.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”hi” dir=”ltr”>Janta ke pesh kiye huye sawaalon ki bani Nimrit shikaar, ab kaise degi woh inn sabka jawaab? 😱<br><br>Dekhiye <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/BiggBoss16?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#BiggBoss16</a> Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje, sirf <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/Colors?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#Colors</a> par. Anytime on <a href=”https://twitter.com/justvoot?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@justvoot</a><a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/BB16?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#BB16</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/BiggBoss?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#BiggBoss</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/BigBulletinWithShekharSuman?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#BigBulletinWithShekharSuman</a><a href=”https://twitter.com/BeingSalmanKhan?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@BeingSalmanKhan</a> <a href=”https://t.co/Qj3OYtjONU”>pic.twitter.com/Qj3OYtjONU</a></p>— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) <a href=”https://twitter.com/BiggBoss/status/1581514844053782528?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>October 16, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZKx699ayq3c” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

The contestants of Bigg Boss 16 are Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Sumbul Touqeer, Shiv Thakare, Manya Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Gori Nagori and Sajid Khan. Bigg Boss 16 airs every weekday at 10 pm and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm.

