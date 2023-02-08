Bigg Boss 16 contestant Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia who was so close to winning was recently eliminated from the show. Now, in an interview with a news portal, Nimrit opened up about her relationship with fellow contestants Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary on the show. She also disclosed who she will be rooting for on the show now.

Nimrit asserted that Shiv Thakare will remain a friend even after the show and told Pinkvilla, “Honestly, I’m very happy that I have someone like Shiv to take back from the show as someone that I would always be in touch with. I think he is a very real guy.” She also added that Shiv has proved that one can come from any background with no backing to survive in the industry and still make their mark.

Nimrit also opened up about her rivalry with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and said, “I just feel we are two people who are very different very poles apart and it’s okay to have those conflicts of opinion that is bound to happen when you are too different as individuals."

Now that she is evicted from the show, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia shared that she will be supporting MC Stan and Shiv Thakare.

Meanwhile, during the interview, Nimrit was also asked about her upcoming film Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2. The actress seemed very excited and said she is fortunate and grateful to the reality show that gave her the platform and exposure in the industry. She also thanked Ekta Kapoor for casting her in the film and said, “I really want to just call her and thank her because I’m so grateful for this and I’m looking forward to the journey ahead."

Nimrat Kaur Ahluwalia made her acting debut with the TV soap Choti Sarrdaarni, and she is best known for playing Meher Kaur Dhillon.

Read all the Latest Movies News here