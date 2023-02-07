In a shocking turn of events, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia walked out of Bigg Boss 16 house on Monday night after the surprise eviction was announced. Being so close to the finale, Nimrit broke down as she got evicted. Talking about the same, Nimrit recently shared how ‘nobody was expecting it’ because it was ‘just seven days before the finale’.

Asked if she is disappointed at her eviction, Nimrit told E-times, “Honestly, I would have been disappointed if I was eliminated because of pan-India voting. But in the current scenario, I don’t have much to say. We had three rounds with a set of a live audience selected on the OTT app and they voted for their favourites."

The former Chhoti Sardarni actress also shared that the outcome might have been different if elimination would have been through the usual voting procedure. She also mentioned that it is ‘disappointing’ to see that Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam are still in the show.

“If I had to speak of whether I deserved to be there, I know I did. There are people like Shalin and Archana who are still inside the house. It is a reality show, and we must emphasise real people. So, yes, it was a little disappointing, but I guess that’s the nature of the show. So, it’s fine,” the actress added.

Nimrit also called her Bigg Boss 16 journey ‘a dream run’ and ‘absolutely beautiful’. “I feel very happy that at no point did I lose out on who I am as a person or ended up doing something that would not do justice to my principles. So, I feel very proud of myself and my journey," she said.

Meanwhile, with Nimrit’s exit from Bigg Boss 16, contestants who are competing for the trophy now are Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare and MC Stan.

