Bigg Boss 16: Not Salman Khan But Karan Johar To Host Weekend Ka Vaar This Friday?

Bigg Boss 16 has been making headlines ever since its premiere earlier this month. In just three weeks we have seen it all in the controversial reality show – from massive fights to heated arguments, love stories and much more. Each week, fans wait for Salman Khan to host Weekend Ka Vaar and teach lessons to housemates. However, looks like the Tiger 3 actor will not be gracing Weekend Ka Vaar this Friday.

Yes, you read it right. As reported by Miss Malini, Salman Khan will not be meeting Bigg Boss 16 contestants this Friday. Rather, he will host Weekend Ka Vaar only on Saturday for this time. The entertainment portal also claims that instead of Salman, filmmaker Karan Johar will be hosting Weekend Ka Vaar tomorrow. However, there is no official confirmation so far.

Karan Johar hosted the first-ever season of Bigg Boss OTT as well last year. While Divya Agarwal emerged as the winner of the show, choreographer Nishant Bhat was the runner-up.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 16 contestants who are nominated for elimination this week are Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqeer and Manya Singh. Shalin was nominated after Bigg Boss punished him for allegedly pushing co-contestant Archana Gautam during a task. On the other hand, Manya and Sumbul have been nominated because of their ‘least contribution’ to the show. Television actress Sreejita De was eliminated from the show last week.

Besides Manya, Sumbul and Shalin, other contestants who are locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house are Abdu Rozik, Tina Dutta, Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Gautam Singh Vig, Archana Gautam, MC Stan, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Gori Nagori. Recently, it was also reported that Abdu Rozik’s rival Hasbulla Magomedov has also been offered to participate in Bigg Boss 16. However, there is no final decision regarding his participation in Salman Khan’s show so far.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here