Bigg Boss 16 Oct 17 Highlights: Shiv Beats Priyanka To Become New Captain, Shalin Tells Sumbul To 'Shut Up'

Bigg Boss 16 saw several major twists in the recent episode. While the captain of the house was changed, the captainship task also lead to a major argument between Shalin Bhanot and Shumbul Touqeer Khan. Besides this, we also saw a mega fight between Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia after the former called her out for her alleged ‘overacting’. Here’s what happened in the recent episode of Salman Khan’s show:

Gautam Vig Fired, Shiv Thakare Is The New Captain

Bigg Boss fired Gautam Vig from captainship and asked housemates to choose two names as the contenders for the next captain. With a majority, it was decided that Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will fight for captaincy. However, during the captaincy task, sanchalak Gautam disqualified Priyanka and announced Shiv as the new captain of the house. Following this, Bigg Boss also congratulated Shiv and instructed him to take over duties from Gautam.

Shalin Bhanot Tells Sumbul To ‘Shut Up’

While everyone was naming two housemates as the contenders for the new captain, Shalin named Tina Datta and Shiv Thakare. This left Sumbul disappointed and hurt. After the task, she told Shalin how she also wanted to fight for captaincy and questioned him for not taking her name as a contender. While Shalin argued that he had no idea Sumbul also wanted to be the new captain, Sumbul claimed that she had informed him about the same in the past. This lead to a heated argument between the two in which the Imlie fame actress asked Shalin to ‘accept his mistake’. However, he asked her to ‘shut up’.

Shiv Thakare Vs Nimrit Kaur In Bigg Boss House

During the episode, we also saw a major argument between Nimrit and Shiv. It all started after the former entered Shiv’s bedroom and check for her lost rice packet. Later, Shiv told her that she should have asked before checking and said, “Accept that you made a mistake”. However, Nimrit lost her cool and lashed out at him. She accused him of mocking her anxiety issues and broke down in tears.

