Bigg Boss 16 Oct 24 Highlights: Manya Singh Walks Out of Salman Khan's Show

Karan Johar hosted the Bigg Boss 16’s Weekend Ka Vaar spreading Diwali splendour and ensuring high-voltage drama. Replete with the fear of eviction, truth bombs and the spirit competition, Karan Johar’s ‘vaar’ witnessed the second eviction of the season as former Miss India runner-up Manya Singh walked out of the show. Besides Manya, Sumbul Touqeer and Shalin Bhanot were also nominated but it was Manya was eliminated due to low votes.

Talking about her exit from Salman Khan’s show, Manya Singh said, “It’s a bittersweet feeling to bid adieu to Bigg Boss 16. I’m happy that I was part of one of the most watched shows in India and I’m sad that I was evicted right when I thought the audience was just getting to know me. Despite my eviction, I’m grateful to all the viewers who showered love on me and the contestants who supported me. I’ll be happy to onboard this show again as a wild card entry to show my competitive side if Bigg Boss will have me. All the best to the contestants and I can’t wait to know who wins this game.”

For the unversed, Manya Singh was nominated by the contestants for her minimal contribution to the show. During her short stint in the show, Manya was friends with Shiv Thakre, Sajid Khan, Gori Nagori, MC Stan and Abdu Rozik. However, she also managed to ruffle some feathers as she had heated arguments with co-contestants Archana, Sreejita and Soundarya in the show.

Last week, Manya Singh also faced backlash from netizens after she asked Abdu to throw shoes at Priyanka Choudhary. Not just this, but during another incident, Manya lashed out at the Udaariyaan actress and told her ‘Tumhare baap ka nahi hai yeh (This does not belong to your father)’.

With Manya’s exit from Bigg Boss 16, contestants who are left in the show include Abdu Rozik, Tina Dutta, Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Archana Gautam, MC Stan, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Gori Nagori.

