Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary Breaks Down After Ankit Gupta Fight, Abdu Rozik Consoles

Bigg Boss 16 Oct 9, 2022: Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and Ankit Gupta are the closest of friends in the Bigg Boss 16 house. While they’ve shown support to each other, Priyanka and Ankit got into an ugly fight on Sunday night’s episode. The fight was a result of contestants treating Abdu Rozik as a child.

Sunday night’s episode began with the contestants fielding questions from viewers. One viewer asked the contestants the reason they treat Abdu as a child despite him being a 19-year-old contestant. When Bigg Boss asked him about his thoughts on being treated like a child, Abdu confessed he doesn’t like being treated that way.

His confession led to Ankit and Priyanka’s debate wherein Ankit accused Priyanka of treating Abdu as a child and even carrying him in her arms like one. Priyanka retaliated, clarifying that she has treated him as a friend and as an equal contestant. The fight escalated and eventually, the exchange of words left Priyanka in tears.

She approached Abdu and apologised to him if she ever treated him like a child. Abdu consoled her, assuring Priyanka that she never made him feel like a child. Emotional, Priyanka said that her close friend doesn’t believe her. Ankit approaches her and tries to calm her down.

However, their tension seemed far from over. Priyanka said that Ankit’s words had made her distant and changed her approach to him.

Bigg Boss 16 premieres a new episode from Monday to Friday at 10 pm and at 9:30 pm on weekends. You can watch the show on Colors and Voot.

