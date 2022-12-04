Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary Breaks Down, Says 'Mujhe Tension Ho Gayi Hai Kaam Milega...'

Bigg Boss 16: With only a few hours left for Sunday night’s episode to drop, a new Bigg Boss 16 promo was dropped and it has fans preparing for an emotional Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary to break down. In the promo, it is revealed that Priyanka along with her co-contestants Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare will be called into the confession room to talk to Bigg Boss.

During her chat with him, Priyanka breaks down while talking about her image made on the show and the impact this would have on her life after Bigg Boss. She admits that she wants to marry one day, and settle down but due to her reputation on the show, people would find her annoying. She also expresses her fear of not finding work after the show ends.

“I am simple girl jise shadi bhi karni hai, ghar basana hai. Ankit ke case ko lekar main zaada emotional ho rahi hu aur is poore cheez mein main galat padd gai. Logon ke liye meri image yahi hojaegi ki bahut chik chik karti hai (I want to get married, settle down. I am getting too emotional about Ankit and I feel stuck in all of it. That’s how people will think of me now that I nag a lot),” she said.

Bigg Boss se share kiya gharwaalon ne apne dil ka dard, kya yeh sab sunnke aap bhi ho gaye emotional?😭Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @justvoot #BB16 #BiggBoss #WeekendKaVaar@BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/KSzBA616WP — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 4, 2022

“I feel really angry at myself, Bigg Boss. I want to slap myself. Now I am tense about whether I will find work in the future or not," she added.

Shiv was also in tears while speaking about the people in the house. “My family knows I always listen to my heart. I can’t even cry in front of them or I’d appear weak," he says in the promo.

Besides seeing their emotional sides, the Sunday night episode’s promos have hinted that Shekar Suman will be taking a dig at the contestants.

Read all the Latest Movies News here