Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta's Fight Leaves PriyAnkit Fans Shocked; Watch Video

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta’s budding relationship is one of the driving factors for the Udariyaan actors’ fans to watch the show. However, last night’s BB16 episode saw a shift in the equations yet again. PriyAnkit, as their fans call them, whose bond is loved and adored by the audience in the Bigg Boss 16 house is apparently on a verge of a breakup. Priyanka and Ankit’s bond will soon see a rift in the upcoming episode which will leave the former heartbroken.

In a promo posted on Bigg Boss 16’s official Twitter handle, Shalin Bhanot is seen demanding his protein, which becomes a joke in the house, while Abdu started this joke, but Shalin wasn’t happy with how Priyanka joined in and mocked him. The actor starts a fight with her and later turns extremely aggressive and this leaves his fans shocked and how. Shalin turns nasty and stoops very low in his fight with Priyanka. Priyanka is seen arguing with Shalin Bhanot and then Ankit comes into the picture and asks Priyanka to end the topic and not be repetitive. This doesn’t go down well with Priyanka, who gets angry and upset with Ankit as instead of siding her, he asks her let go. She cries hard and says she supports Ankit and wants him to play the game, but he never supports her. Ankit asks her to not support him.

The fight between the duo is shocking for everyone, especially PriyAnkit fans who have been rooting for the duo.

It seems that Udaariyaan pair Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, whose bond is loved and adored by the audience in the Bigg Boss 16 house are apparently on a verge of a breakup. As per a report in ETimes, a source informed the outlet that the ongoing fight between Shalin Bhanot and Priyanka will continue in the upcoming episode. The duo gets into a huge argument wherein Priyanka says, “main tumhe jhel rahi hoon to which Ankit says the main bhi tumhe jhel raha.”

In the weekend ka vaar episode, Salman Khan had slammed Ankit Gupta for doing nothing for the show and being a mere spectator. Looks like the pressure of being active in the game, has taken a toll on Ankit and Priyanka’s game. Will this be an end of their bond? Only time will tell.

