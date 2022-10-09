Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Confesses Her Feelings for Ankit, Says 'Humesha Se Meri Taraf Se Tha...'

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has finally admitted that she has had feelings for her ‘Udaariyaan’ co-star Ankita Gupta. The duo is currently inside the Bigg Boss 16 house, where they are being loved for their cute chemistry.

In Saturday’s episode of Bigg Boss 16, Ankit was schooled by Salman Khan for not putting forth his opinion in the house and just sitting quietly in a corner. Later in a task, contestants were asked to declare their fellow participants hit or flop. In this task, Ankit was voted out as the most flop contestant on the show. Shalin Bhanot even said that Ankit did not deserve to become a captain because in that case the captaincy would be handled by Priyanka and not him.

Following this, Priyanka and Ankit had a long conversation in the bedroom area, where the actress was heard encouraging him to start voicing out his opinions on the show. Priyanka said, “Tumhe apne liye stand lena padega, main har bar nahi bolungi tumhare liye. Tum chup nahi reh sakte. Pehle main ignore karti thi kyunki mujhe tumhari hassi se pyaar tha. Ab aisa nahi chalega (You should take a stand for yourself, I will not always speak up for you, you can’t stay quiet like this. I fell for your smile, but this will not work here, you have to take a stand).”

Priyanka continued, “Tumhare iss behaviour ke kaaran tumhe ignore karti thi main Udaariyaan ke first 3 months mein, let’s go with the flow aage dekhte hai kya hoga” (This behaviour of yours was the reason why I used to ignore you in the first three months of Udaariyaan. For now, let’s just go with the flow and see what happens).”

Priyanka further revealed that she has always had feelings for Ankit, but he never liked her in that way. “We both are very different people. I can’t survive here by sitting with Gautam (Vig) or Shalin (Bhanot). You never liked me anyway. I have always had feelings for you. It has always been from my side, but ye kab tak chalega?”

