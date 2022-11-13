Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary Fans Leave All Behind, Cross 1 mn Tweets In Just 10 Hours

Ever since Priyanka Choudhary entered Bigg Boss 16 house, she has been making headlines for several reasons. Whether it is her relationship with Ankit Gupta or her confidence to speak in matters related to the household, Priyanka never fails to express her opinions. Even her fans often pen support for the Udaariyaan actress on social media.

Amid all this, Priyanka has now become the first Bigg Boss 16 contestant to surpass one million tweets on social media. Recently, her fans shared one million tweets related to the actress in just 10 hours. Sharing the update on social media, one of the fans wrote, “Congrats Everyone, we have completed Fastest 1MILLION+ Tweets in just 10 hours Don’t Stop, Keep Tweeting & Retweeting..Our Target is 2M .❤️ PRIYANKA OWNS BB16.”

Congrats Everyone, we have completed Fastest 1MILLION+ Tweets in just 10 hours Dont Stop,Keep Tweeting & Retweeting..Our Target is 2M .❤️ "PRIYANKA OWNS BB16" pic.twitter.com/ppgiBrUMN3 — (@PriyAnkitFC) November 12, 2022

Meanwhile, in the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 16, Salman Khan left everyone stunned after he announced Priyanka’s eviction. It all started after the Tiger 3 actor asked the Udaariyaan couple to play their own games. Not just this, but he then urged Priyanka to not protect Ankit and forced him to play his game. To teach them a lesson, Salman fooled Priyanka and Ankit into believing that she has been eliminated. This left Ankit speechless too. He shared that Priyanka has been ousted from the show because of him. However, Salman eventually ended his prank and revealed that she was safe. He then asked Gori Nagori to leave.

Meanwhile, besides Priyanka, other contestants who are locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house include Abdu Rozik, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Soundarya Sharma, Gautam Vig, Sajid Khan, Archana Gautam, Ankit Gupta and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

Read all the Latest Movies News here