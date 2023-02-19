Days after the Bigg Boss 16 finale, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has opened up about finding a house in Mumbai. In a recent interview, the actress revealed that she does not have a house or a car in Mumbai as of now and is only ‘managing somehow’. She also shared that even though she has lived in Mumbai before, ‘vibe of the city is totally different’ ever since she walked out of Bigg Boss 16 house.

“I am here in Mumbai and want to stay here. I don’t have a house right now. I am currently house hunting. I don’t have a house, a car, I only have a phone and keep meeting you guys for interviews. I manage somehow. I have stayed in Mumbai earlier but the vibe of the city is totally different ever since I have come out of the house. I am enjoying all the love coming my way. Mumbai is beautiful and I am getting used to the love and affection of people," she told The Times of India.

Bigg Boss 16’s grand finale was held on Sunday, February 12. While MC Stan took the winner’s trophy home, Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary were the first and second runner-ups respectively. Other contestants who were a part of the finale were Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot.

After the former Udaariyaan actress’ exit from the show, several media reports claimed that she will soon be seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki. However, later Priyanka confessed that she is not aware of any such offers because she has not spoken to her team after coming out of the Bigg Boss 16 house.

“I don’t have any idea about Shah Rukh Khan sir’s film because I have just come out and haven’t got a chance to speak with anyone. Salman Sir had asked me to meet him after the show that I know but there is nothing more to it as of now. For me, both SRK and Salman sir are like God. I have no idea about the offers," she told E-times.

