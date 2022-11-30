Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary's Brother Alleges Udaariyaan Actress Is Being 'Bullied and Cornered'

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s brother has alleged his sister is being ‘cornered’ and ‘bullied’ in the show. On Tuesday night, Priyanka’s brother issued a statement and talked about how the Udaariyaan actress is being taunted on national television. He also accused the makers of ‘glorifying bully culture’ and asked everyone to be ‘nice’.

“Pari didi is one of the strongest people you’ll ever meet. But that doesn’t mean you keep breaking her like this every day - even if you see she is taking it all in with a smile. She’s mentally wired to be really strong but cornering her, bullying her and taunting someone as precious as her on national television is indirectly glorifying bully culture. Because in real life, bullies DO NOT win. They get punished. It’s the kind-hearted ones that win. It’s not just about her anymore. It’s about what values and messages you’re sending out to the people of our society. Be nice, please. India is watching," the statement read.

Soon after the statement was shared, Priyanka’s fans jumped into the comment section defending her. “I think you should send this to makers," one of the fans commented. Another social media user also penned down a long note praising Priyanka and wrote, “I want to thank your Parents to raise a such an amazing and dignified daughter. No matter how low, cheap, personal the other person get in the fight PRIYANKA CHARAR CHOWDHURY never cross the line for her dignity. WE ALL LOVE PARI HOW SHE IS!"

Priyanka’s brother’s statement comes after the actress broke down in tears during her conversation with co-contestant Soundarya Sharma in a recent episode. She talked about not knowing what to do and added that she is being portrayed in the wrong way irrespective of what she does. “Disturb ho rahi hu main, something is happening. I don’t know," she told Soundarya.

